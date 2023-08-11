Newly proposed Blue Line route would mostly stay off West Broadway

Staff members working on the Blue Line Extension Plan have recommended a route that would mostly stay off of West Broadway.

The proposed route would run from Target Field through north Minneapolis, to Crystal, Robbinsdale and Brooklyn Park.

“The recommended route would have trains depart Target Field, travel north along N. 7th Street and 10th Avenue and turn west onto Washington Avenue. The trains would cross a new bridge along 21st Avenue over I-94, run for several blocks, and join W. Broadway near James Avenue. Trains would follow W. Broadway and Bottineau Boulevard to Brooklyn Park,” a spokesperson for Metropolitan Council said.

The recommendation to the Corridor Management Committee came during a Met Council meeting Thursday afternoon.

Many businesses along West Broadway Avenue publically opposed a previous plan because they were worried about the impact to their business and community.

No action was taken at the meeting and the route must still win approval from the Met Council and all the cities involved, Met Council said.