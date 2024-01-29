New voices will soon be heard at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport

Starting next week, you’ll hear some new voices at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.

“Voices of MSP” is a program that puts the mic into the hands of airport employees every year to deliver public address announcements.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) says more than 100 employees auditioned and eight are selected.

“The employees are really good at it,” said Phil Burke with the MAC. “Whether security, regulatory messages, or trams, moving walks, carousels, we do it and that voice is out there for 12 months.”

Delta Airlines flight attendant Alyssa Mobley was selected this year to read an announcement.

“Kind of a dream come true to be able to have this opportunity and represent Minneapolis,” Mobley said.

Voices of MSP started at the airport four years ago.