New Uber service launches for teens in the Twin Cities

Just in time for summer, a new Uber service is designed for families with busy kids.

Parents and guardians can now invite their kids to create a specialized account that allows teens to request their own rides and ride without an adult.

The service has special safety features and is only for riders ages 13-17.

Each teen rider will have a unique pin number they have to give the driver to make sure they are getting into the right car. There is an audio-recording feature, and parents will be able to track each ride.

All Uber drivers pass criminal background checks and motor vehicle background checks.

Families have mixed feelings about the new service.

“If you couldn’t get your kids to practice or camp, it seems like it could be a good fit,” said grandmother Ruth Skalman of St. Louis Park.

“I’m not sure I would be completely comfortable with it. There’s too much helicopter in this mom, and I don’t want my kids in the car with someone I don’t know,” Minneapolis mom Kate Kerfoot said.

The service started as a small pilot project and expanded into the Twin Cities and other markets at the end of May.