New technology helping St. Cloud seniors keep their bodies and minds in shape

New technology is helping senior citizens in St. Cloud exercise their bodies and brains.

The Sanctuary at St. Cloud is using a new tool called Lucynt.

The system has an interactive projector that senses people’s touch on a table. It has 100 games and aims to promote physical activity and mental stimulation for those with dementia.

“It’s supposed to get the residents thinking,” Jackie Klaphake with The Sanctuary at St. Cloud said. “Help them reminisce or remember things, recall things, get them active. It’s like exercise.”

The Sanctuary at St. Cloud started using the new technology about a month ago and it’s gotten great reviews from residents.