New South Metro Fire program aims to better prepare emergency first responders

There is a new program available for first responders that aims to help them do their job during an emergency.

South Metro Fire is rolling out what’s called Community Connect, a program where crews can know more about the emergency they’re encountering.

“In a medical emergency or even a fire emergency, obviously seconds count and it can make the difference between life and death,” said Terry Johnson, assistant fire chief and fire marshal for South Metro Fire.

The Community Connect program is a way for residents of West St. Paul and South St. Paul to share key information online about themselves and their property that will help first responders.

“Some of those things just makes us a little more faster, little bit more efficient and it makes the community safer,” Johnson said.

This can include the languages you speak and the need for a translator, the number of people or pets that live there, any important pieces of information about the property, like if the place has fire sprinklers, and if anyone has a disability and may have mobility issues, especially during a fire.

“If they’re having a hard time getting around their house, we may need special equipment to get them out of their home,” Johnson said.

The program is also open to businesses.

“I think it brings us closer, it makes us a tighter-knit community,” Johnson said.

For those who do sign up, it’s important to note the South Metro Fire Department says that information is safe.

“In today’s day and age, people are pretty nervous about providing some of these sensitive topics, only we will have access to this, and we would only use it when we’re responding to an emergency,” Johnson said.

You can provide as much or as little information as you want as part of the program. For more information or to sign up, click here.