New service dog training facility to focus on helping veterans, first responders

A new facility that will work to train service dogs for veterans and first responders opened its doors Wednesday.

The Spot, located in Greenfield, will train around 65 dogs per year, staff members say.

Training generally starts with basic obedience but eventually gets more specific to meet the needs of each person a service dog is being trained to help until they can “operate as one.”

The nonprofit says anyone who might be eligible can reach out to another local nonprofit, Soldier’s 6, fill out the form online with specific needs for a service dog and they will go from there.