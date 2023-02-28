New round of snow, freezing drizzle expected to arrive Tuesday night

A new round of winter weather is headed toward Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority says a system that will produce snow and freezing drizzle is expected to arrive in the Twin Cities metro area at around 8-9 p.m. Tuesday and last into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of the state through 3 p.m. Wednesday.

While the snow totals may not seem crazy, the weather will likely create icy roads and cause Wednesday morning’s commute to be much trickier and slower than normal.

Overall, between 2-4 inches of snowfall is expected in the Twin Cities metro area, according to Minnesota’s Weather Authority. Farther north of the metro, 4-6 inches is possible and areas close to the North Dakota border could get as much as 10 inches of snow. South of the metro area could get just an inch due to more freezing drizzle.

This map highlights the counties where a winter weather advisory is in effect Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (KSTP-TV)

The good news is temperatures Wednesday are expected to get up into the mid-30s with sunshine, meaning the icy conditions should melt away during the day. More sunshine and above-freezing temps are expected for the rest of the week.

Click here to see the latest forecast.