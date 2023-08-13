New monument revealed in Cold Spring honoring fallen officer Thomas Decker

A new memorial commemorating fallen officer Thomas Decker of Cold Spring has been unveiled to the public.

A special ceremony was held on Sunday at the Cold Spring police station/city hall. The ceremony took place after Cold Spring’s BoniFest, which included a parade with members of Decker’s family serving as grand marshals.

The life-size bronze statue memorial not only honors Decker, but all fallen police officers.

Decker was shot and killed while performing a welfare check in November 2012. Before today, he was already memorialized outside the Cold Spring Police Department, but now, a humble plaque has been replaced with a larger monument.