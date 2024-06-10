New Minnesota law will prevent police from asking certain question during traffic stops

A new state law will stop Minnesota law enforcement from asking you a certain question during a traffic stop.

Law enforcement officers can no longer ask, “Do you know why I pulled you over?” Under the new law, they must tell the driver why they initiated the stop.

Some community organizations believe the question put the driver in a position of self-incrimination.

The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association says, in recent years, many departments have moved away from asking the question and start the interaction by telling the driver why they were stopped.

Minnesota modeled the law after one created in California.