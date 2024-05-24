New law bans towing for unpaid parking tickets

Minnesota lawmakers are hoping to ease the burden on lower-income families — a new law makes it illegal to tow a vehicle just because a driver has unpaid parking tickets.

“We’re helping people get out of poverty. I think that’s the biggest thing that we need to do,” said DFL Rep. Erin Koegel.

“80% of Minnesotans use their cars to get to work. And so, you know, why would it make sense for us to take away their means to get to work?” she added.

Jacob Boucher told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that he had to pay $250 to get his car back from the impound lot after it was stolen. He added that not having a car put an even bigger financial strain on his family.

The new law will only protect you from being towed for unpaid parking tickets — you can still be towed for violating snow emergency regulations, blocking fire hydrants or parking in restricted areas.