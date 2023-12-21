New law addressing gender, racial pay gaps discussed by Flanagan at Thursday event

Watching the live stream in the mobile app? Click HERE to watch the video.

State leaders are expected to discuss a new law aimed at eliminating pay gaps that will go into effect next month during an event on Thursday morning.

Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan is expected to speak about the law, which her office says is an effort to eliminate both gender and racial pay gaps by encouraging businesses to rely on a person’s skills and qualifications to set wages.

The law will also prohibit anyone hiring to ask about, or consider, a potential employee’s past or current pay throughout the hiring process.

Flanagan is expected to be joined by Rebecca Lucero, the Commissioner of the state’s Department of Human Rights, as well as Gloria Perez, the President and CEO of the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota.

Check back for a stream of the event, which is expected to begin at 11:15 a.m. at the Minnesota Capitol.