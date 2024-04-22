New hotel approval has St. Paul Midway businesses ‘excited’ around Allianz Field

The approval of a new hotel in the neighborhood around Allianz Field has business owners excited about the opportunities it could bring.

David Tolchiner owns the Midway Saloon and three other buildings in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood, directly across the street from Allianz Field, home to Minnesota United FC.

The St. Paul City Council approved a new eight-story, 160-unit hotel on April 10 and business owners, such as Tolchiner, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS it’s been five years in the making and worth the wait.

“It will become the Twin Cities entertainment destination,” Tolchiner said. “And there have been some deterrents along the way that have made it five years, but it is happening now and it’s a very good time to be in the Midway.”

Tolchiner said he purchased the properties across from Allianz Field because the original plans included a hotel, restaurants and shopping.

“It’s very exciting to see some of the changes that have been talked about come to fruition,” said Tolchiner.

St. Paul City Council member Nelsie Yang expressed enthusiasm after the unanimous vote to approve the new hotel was made.

“I have excitement for this project because this is an area so in need of revitalization and I am really excited for all the work that is happening here,” she said.

Clean-up of the site for the new hotel could start this spring, with construction possibly beginning in mid-to-late summer or early fall.