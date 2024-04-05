New Gold Line serving east metro will be first to use mostly bus-only lanes

The state’s first bus rapid transit line with mostly bus-only lanes is set to open in 2025.

Metro Transit’s Gold Line stretches 10 miles in the east metro.

Having a reliable way to get around means a lot to Joan Willshire.

“Transportation is key,” said Joan Willshire.

As the former director of the Minnesota Council on Disability, Willshire has been a voice for more, accessible public transportation options.

“We need to be really looking at all the transportation devices and services possible for people with disabilities because it’s needed now more than ever,” Willshire said.

Soon, there will be another option in the east metro, as Metro’s Transit’s Gold Line is set to open on March 22, 2025.

“This Gold Line route is really a new type of BRT that people in our region have not seen,” said Nick Thompson, the deputy general manager of Metro Transit. “It’s essentially its own road, own highway, so it’s, 75% of the route, it’s traveling free of traffic.”

The route makes 16 stops in St. Paul, Maplewood, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury.

“You’ll enjoy driving by the traffic that’s stopped on I-94,” Thompson said.

Two other bus rapid transit lines are also scheduled to open in 2025, meaning Metro Transit will have eight total in service. Thompson says bus service has been a bright spot for ridership.

“Since the pandemic, BRT has been our strongest type of service we offer,” Thompson said.

“It’s fantastic,” Willshire said.

Wilshire applauds the move because the need is there.

“Especially in the east metro area, there has not been as much current, new transportation,” Willshire said.

Metro Transit says it could be just the start of more lines that feature bus-only lanes.

“We’re always looking for new opportunities where we can use the bus lanes to skip past the congestion,” Thompson said.

The Gold Line is nearly 50% complete.

To learn more about the Metro Gold Line, Metro B Line and Metro E Line routes that are opening in 2025, click here.