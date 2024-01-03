New documentary focusing on Waseca police officer Arik Matson’s recovery shows Saturday

“The Weight of the Crown” is the title of the new documentary from Hometown Hero Outdoors and Rogue Productions focusing on the journey of wounded Waseca police officer Arik Matson.

“The way he overcomes all the objectives in life,” said Dale Mord, the documentary’s director. “He doesn’t have any quit in him.”

Matson, a husband and father, was shot in the head while on duty back in January 2020 in Waseca, a community around 70 miles south of the Twin Cities.

The film crew has been following Matson and his family throughout their journey over the last few years that’s included hospital visits, rehabilitation and other treatments.

The documentary’s first showing is Saturday morning at Northwoods Cinema 10 in Owatonna.

“I’m blown away. How did someone survive this?” Mord asked. “Now, he’s walking, talking and going duck hunting, and not just a duck hunt, it’s the hardest duck hunt in the world.”

Matson took part in a King Eider duck hunt in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska as part of a special trip organized by Hometown Hero Outdoors, which contributed to the film.

The group focuses on helping first responders, veterans and other military members.

“These guys and gals, working in our backyards, are on a roller coaster of emotions, at times,” said Chris Tetrault, co-founder and president of Hometown Hero Outdoors. “We try to give them an outlet to get them outside and help them.”

The documentary also shows the impact the shooting had on Waseca.

“It’s a ripple effect throughout the community, everyone was affected,” Tetrault said.

“He (Matson) continues to push forward, and he keeps going and he doesn’t give up,” Mord said. “If you watch this story, you apply it to yourself. ‘I can do anything, if he can do it, I can do it.”… This guy has come a long way.”

The documentary will also stream starting Saturday on YouTube.