New city of Plymouth passport program aims to help businesses impacted by road construction

The city of Plymouth is helping some businesses get through construction this summer.

With projects underway on Highway 55 and Plymouth Boulevard, the city has launched the Road Construction Business Passport.

It’s designed to help by having people collect stamps on a passport at several businesses in the construction zone for special deals and prizes.

“Anything can help small businesses and they took the initiative to do it,” Angie Woodward, owner of Brew Park in Plymouth, said. “It’s kind of fun where if they go one place and get a stamp they might see us or come in here they get their stamp and they sort of make their way around Plymouth.”

The program is open to anyone and runs through the end of September.

If you want a Road Construction Business Passport, they can be found at several businesses in the city, also at Plymouth City Hall, Community Center and Ice Center.