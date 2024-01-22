New childcare opportunities to be announced Monday for military families
State leaders are expected to announce details for new childcare opportunities on Monday for Minnesota military families.
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are scheduled to visit a childcare provider in Brooklyn Park to announce the launch of a new department of defense initiative, which expands childcare for military families.
Minnesota National Guard Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke is also expected to attend the announcement, which is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Check back for updates.