New Brighton brings ‘Bankshot’ — an all-abilities spinoff of basketball — to one of its parks

Just in time for spring and summer, New Brighton is improving six of its parks throughout the city. One of those is Totem Pole Park, and a major goal is to make it more accessible for residents of all abilities.

The playground features a new game called Bankshot, and it’s part of a growing trend to make public spaces more accessible to people of all abilities.

“New Brighton is committed to equity, we’ve committed to creating an inclusive community that welcomes everyone,” Mayor Kari Niedfeldt-Thomas SAID.

The strategy of Bankshot is to work your way through different hoops.

It’s non-exclusionary, so no jumping or running is required to be successful. It’s also designed so that players work together rather than compete against one another.

The city added the game as a result of community feedback asking for more all-abilities features at parks.