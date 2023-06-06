New boom system aims to keep Lake Hiawatha clean

There’s a new system at one Minneapolis lake that is working to keep the water clean.

Saturday, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) installed a boom system at Lake Hiawatha.

Using floating booms and underwater nets, the system works to capture trash from the storm sewer.

Lake Hiawatha is beloved by many for its scenic views but it’s also got a reputation for having a lot of trash, which city officials say can be carried from surrounding neighborhoods through the underground network of storm sewer pipes.

Thanks to the pilot program, the MPRB hopes the latter part of that reputation will soon change.

Of course, residents can also play a role in that effort by picking up and disposing of any trash that they find in the park.