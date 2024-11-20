National trend of pro athletes being burgled expanding in metro area

Several high-end homes in a St. Paul suburb — including one belonging to a professional athlete — were recently hit in a string of burglaries.

While the investigations are being led by the West Saint Paul Police Department, the burgled homes are in the city of Sunfish Lake.

“As you can imagine, the community is sitting on pins and needles out there,” WSPPD Chief Brian Sturgeon told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Chief Sturgeon says they’re investigating at least four burglaries that started in late September, with the latest happening just this week.

“These burglars appear to be very professional burglars,” he said. “They’re doing some type of research prior to entering the homes, knowing that they’re not occupied, knowing that the alarm systems are not activated, and circumventing some of the alarm systems.”

Sturgeon adds the break-ins are following a local and national trend of professional athletes seeming to be targeted.

“It is very similar to burglaries that we’re aware of that occurred in the west metro previously,” the chief said about Minnesota Timberwolves’ Mike Conley Jr.’s Medina home getting burgled in September.

Earlier this month, another NBA player for the Milwaukee Bucks, Bobby Portis, shared on social media that his home was hit — even sharing surveillance footage of what he says were the burglars, and a message for his followers, asking for information.

“While I was at my game yesterday, I had a home invasion, and they took most of my prized possessions,” Portis said in the video.

And two of the biggest names in the NFL — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce — were both burgled as they were playing in a game in October.

Back here in Minnesota, Chief Sturgeon says the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are helping in the investigations — adding because of the close connection to the national trend, the FBI is also involved.

“It’s going to catch up with you. You will be caught eventually,” Chief Sturgeon directed to the criminals.