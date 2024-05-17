National federation now requiring neck guards for prep hockey players

The national rule-making body for high school sports is now requiring neck guards for all hockey players.

Thursday, the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) shared that starting in the 2024-25 high school hockey seasons, both boy and girl players will be mandated to wear neck laceration protectors.

“We’re all going to be hopefully a part of making the game as safe as we can,” Dan Schuster, editor of the NFHS’s Ice Hockey Rule Book, said.

“We know that there’s inherent risks, but again, continuing to minimize the risk for those players. And, [that’s] really what we’re trying to do, to the best of our ability,” he added.

He credits other organizations with taking this step, including USA Hockey, which mandated youth players wear neck guards earlier this year.

This push for safer play follows the tragic death of Minnesotan Adam Johnson in October. Johnson was cut by a skateblade while playing professionally in Europe.

After Johnson’s death, and even before organizations started requiring them, many players and families decided to purchase neck guards. They had become so popular, Strauss Skates and Bicycles created their own line of shirts with both neck and wrists guards built within.

“We’re staunch supporters of the neck guards,” Bill Rhody of the sports shop said.

“I have had over the years seen a lot of injuries in [the neck] area,” Rhody added about his decades-long playing and referee days, adding about the move by NFHS, “I’m glad that came through.”