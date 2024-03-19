Mysterious, loud booms being heard in Richfield

Loud booms are the talk of the town in Richfield.

Mysterious noises are being heard around the city, especially late at night

There’s even a Facebook page created to track the location and times of the booms.

The noise has caused some to lose sleep.

“I heard it at night,” Jennifer Anzo of Richfield said, “It woke me up. It was like a very deep boom.”

In a statement on the loud noise the city of Richfield said:

“Earlier this month, the Richfield Police Department followed up on a report of someone lighting off mortars from their vehicle. The police addressed this situation with the individual involved and are confident that it is no longer an ongoing source of the reported booms. Loud noises are common in our community, whether from highway construction, the MSP airport or other regional activity. The city will continue to monitor the situation and respond as needed.”