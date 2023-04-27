1 dead as police investigate 3 separate shootings and a stabbing in Minneapolis

nbsp;

One man is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis late Wednesday night.

The fatal shooting was one of multiple violent incidents that happened across the city overnight.

Minneapolis police say they responded a shot-spotter activation near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and 4th Street North around 11:15 p.m.

Officers then found a man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a parked vehicle with the engine running. He died despite life-saving efforts at the scene, police say.

“This appears to be a very violent crime that occurred tonight,” Sergeant Garrett Parten with the Minneapolis Police Department said. “It is a murder. And certainly that’s going to affect the people that live in this area, and people that know this individual and love him. And we talk about statistics we gotta remember, these are people.”

In separate incidents, two other men came to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

One male shooting victim arrived at about 9 p.m., but police have not released information on where it happened or what led to the shooting.

Another man with a gunshot wound then arrived around 11:20 that same night. Police say they believe that shooting happened on Golden Valley Road near Penn Avenue.

Police say another man was reportedly stabbed around 11:30 Wednesday night in downtown Minneapolis, but his condition has not yet been released.

It happened near the intersection of 1st Avenue and 5th Street North.

No arrests have been reported in any of these incidents.

Anyone who has information on any of these incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.