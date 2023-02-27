Multiple crashes reported on icy roads Monday

Drivers are encountering slippery conditions as the work week begins across the Twin Cities metro area.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says roads are either partially or completely covered with ice in the region, after overnight rain started to freeze in the early morning hours.

Temperatures ranged from the mid-to-low 30s throughout the morning, and depended on where you were in the metro area.

Multiple crashes and spinouts were reported as the morning rush began Monday. Roads were also icy enough to cause dozens of school districts to announce delays or cancellations across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. CLICK HERE for an updated list.

Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow says rain will continue Monday morning in the metro area as well as spots to the south. Meanwhile, freezing rain is likely in areas north of the metro.

A camera on a MnDOT plow on the morning of Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for multiple counties.

