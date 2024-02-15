MSP receives nearly 7″ of snow, some schools running on a 2-hour delay Thursday

However, we should still expect slick roads, ramps and overpasses this morning as temperatures remain in the 20’s.

Snow lovers in the Twin Cities area received some love from Mother Nature on Wednesday as more than half a foot fell in parts of the metro area.

The snow caused multiple school districts in the state to delay the start of classes by two hours on Thursday morning. CLICK HERE for a list of delays and cancellations.

While the National Weather Service says Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport saw 6.9 inches of snowfall, other cities saw at least seven inches of fresh powder.

The National Weather Service said as of 12 a.m. Thursday, the following cities had received at least seven inches of snow:

Victoria: 7.2″

Shakopee: 7.2″

Chanhassen NWS: 7″

Plato: 7″

Norwood Young America: 7″

Absolutely PUKING snow on my drive back to Apple Valley. This is Cedar and 140th. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/2Po9b9K68i — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) February 15, 2024 Snowfall measurements at Reece Manor are on the order of 5ish inches. This is on the south side of Apple Valley/the Lakeville line. @NWSTwinCities #mnwx pic.twitter.com/ZOHjT2GaHF — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) February 15, 2024

The Minnesota State Patrol says from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to more than 120 crashes across the entire state. Of those, there were 10 crashes involving injuries, including one with serious injuries. There were also another 74 spinouts and one jackknifed semi.

An interactive traffic map with current conditions can be found at the bottom of this article.

The snow ended around midnight Thursday, allowing plow drivers to start clearing the roads. However, slippery conditions on all roads, ramps and overpasses are expected Thursday morning due to temperatures being below freezing.

