MPD: Man dead after being hit by school bus

A man died Monday morning after he was hit by a school bus in Minneapolis’ Phillips neighborhood.

Minneapolis police say officers were called to the area of East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue South at around 6:45 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a small school bus and a man’s body underneath it.

Police say the bus driver and an 8-year-old boy who was on board weren’t hurt, and the bus driver is cooperating with investigators.

Investigators believe the victim was walking west on 28th Street when the bus, which was turning left from the roadway onto Cedar Avenue, hit him.

The victim’s name and age haven’t yet been publicly released.

The bus was carrying a student enrolled in Minneapolis Public Schools, a district spokesperson confirmed.

According to MPS, the bus driver and school bus involved in the crash were contracted through Septran. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the school bus company for comment.

Police say the investigation remains active.