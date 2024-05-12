MPCA issues air quality alert for Minnesota amid Canada wildfire

An air quality alert is in effect across the state of Minnesota on Mother’s Day.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) said the agency issued an air quality alert at 11 a.m. on Sunday, which will remain in place until noon on Monday.

The affected area includes the Twin Cities metro, Brainerd, Alexandria, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Winona, Ortonville, Mankato, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.

The alert is expected to reach the Red category which indicates the air is unhealthy for much of the state.

According to MPCA officials, heavy smoke from wildfires in northeast British Columbia has made its way into northern Minnesota and will travel south across the state behind a cold front on Sunday.

MPCA officials say central Minnesota can expect to experience weakened air quality levels on Sunday afternoon as the smoke travels to southern Minnesota. The wildfire smoke will begin to dissipate overnight Sunday and should clear by midday on Monday.

