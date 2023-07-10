Movie theater built in 1937 on sale for $1 million in Hutchinson

If you ever wanted to own a movie theater, now is your chance.

The State Theatre, built in 1937 in downtown Hutchinson, is up for sale.

The theater includes three movie screens, four luxury apartments that can be rented out, along with some retail space.

The asking price is $1 million.

“Which is a good deal,” owner Linda McMonagle said. “I mean, it really is for what your getting. It’s the theater. It’s the apartments. It’s a garage, and it’s two extra spaces.”

The current owners have run the theater for the past two decades.