Mounds View police searching for shooting suspect

The public’s help is needed in finding a man police say is responsible for a shooting in Mounds View early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 5400 block of Landmark Circle for a 911 hang-up call just after 4:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot, and the suspect had already left. The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Mounds View police say 34-year-old Tyler Van Coleman is suspected of shooting the man, and is considered armed and dangerous since a gun wasn’t found at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding where he may be is asked to call 911, Mounds View Police or the Mounds View Police anonymous tip line at 763-717-4061.

Tyler Van Coleman is wanted for Attempted Murder. Anyone knowing Coleman’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911. pic.twitter.com/RvSbGWwQZr — Mounds View Police Department (@MoundsView_PD) February 9, 2023