Mound businessman looking to sell 100,000 record albums

Many can remember the first record album they ever bought growing up.

A Mound business owner is trying to sell 100,000 record albums. Shaun Gauld at Tonka Vac/Tonka Tunes wants to sell the collection and retire.

“I’m ready,” Gauld said. “I’m more than ready. Nobody knows how much time we have.”

The asking price for the collection is $45,000.

“It’s worth a lot more than that, but I just want to retire,” Gauld said.

In retirement, Gauld plans to travel the country with his wife in their RV.