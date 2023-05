A 63-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday morning in Freeborn County, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

The 63-year-old was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson Touring southbound on I-35 when they lost control and went into the median barrier.

Assisting agencies included Glenville Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Freeborn County authorities.

More information is expected to be released Monday.