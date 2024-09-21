Motorcyclist killed in Hennepin County collision

A 24-year-old man was killed Friday night after he crashed in Hennepin County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 24-year-old Johnathan David Hommer was traveling west on Highway 7 around 10:53 p.m. on a 2008 Hona XL 1200 motorcycle.

When Hommer entered the highway intersection with County Road 44, his motorcycle collided with a 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

Hommer was declared dead as a result of the crash; the Minnesota State Patrol believes Hommer had alcohol in his system during the crash.

The two occupants of the Jeep were unharmed in the incident.