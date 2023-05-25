More travelers expected this Memorial Day weekend

Heading out of town for Memorial Day weekend? If so, you’re not alone.

National and local officials are planning for more travelers this weekend than in past years.

AAA projects 42.3 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles for their Memorial Day weekend plans, which would be an increase of around 7% or 2.7 million people compared to last year. Nearly 3.4 million of those people are expected to fly to their destinations, up 11% from 2022.

An interactive map showing current traffic conditions across Minnesota can be found at the bottom of this article.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) says it’s important for travelers to plan ahead and allow plenty of time to get to the airport, park, check bags, complete security screening and get to their gate. Generally, that means getting to the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before international departures.

MSP also notes that travelers can prebook parking spots online to guarantee a spot and save on daily drive-up rates.

A new pilot program this summer will also allow those traveling from Terminal 2 to reserve a time to go through security, which could also save passengers some time. The program is through a partnership with CLEAR and will allow appointments online as early as a week before a flight. It’s now open for flights starting on May 31.

“The service enhances the travel experience by giving passengers more certainty at one of the busiest congestion points in the airport journey,” said Scott Skramstad, the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s director of terminal and landside operations. “Reserving a time to transit through the security checkpoint is simple and free, and we expect it will streamline and expedite the screening process for passengers.”

While this weekend is expected to be particularly busy, the airport is planning to see more travelers all summer long.

MSP says airlines will operate 224 routes from the airport by July, which will be an all-time high for MSP. Additionally, many airlines are using larger planes this year to meet higher demand, and a new airline — WestJet — will start service from MSP next month.

More information, including parking availability and flight changes, can be found online.

