More than a century after it was checked out, a book is returned to St. Paul Public Library

It’s a story that’s gone viral all over the world.

A book more than a century overdue has finally been returned to St. Paul Public Library.

A person in Hennepin County found the book while sorting through their mother’s belongings and gave it back last week.

The book was last checked out of the St. Paul Library in 1919.

“I’ve held old books before, but what I love about this book and this story is how connected it is to libraries, but also the St. Paul Library,” said St. Paul Library Director Maureen Hartman. “It’s pretty great. It’s pretty cool.”

The story of the book return has appeared on CNN and on the BBC in England.

St. Paul Public Library does not charge late fees, but the fine would’ve cost nearly $400.