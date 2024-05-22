More leadership changes at St. Cloud State University as school faces financial crisis

As St. Cloud State University faces a financial crisis, there are more changes in top leadership.

Acting president Larry Lee announced this week he accepted the role of president at a college in Illinois. Lee took over earlier this month after former president Robbyn Wacker’s early departure. The new SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz will take over in July.

This comes as the school is millions of dollars in debt, considering cutting around 100 majors or minors and eliminating nearly 60 faculty positions.

“It’s kind of uncertainty,” SCSU student Collin Hess said. “You don’t really know much what’s going on.”

In a statement, SCSU told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS:

“Larry Lee, acting president, has been clear that St. Cloud State University is a healthy institution with 122M last year in revenue and projections of 144 million this year. We have 10,000 students. As hard as the budget situation is currently and the decisions we need to make are, we simply need to balance the budget by aligning our expenses with our revenues. It is important the community understands we are a strong institution and we will continue to provide students a great education. Lee’s guidance combined with a strong, dedicated internal leadership team will give interim president Larry Dietz a solid foundation to work with upon his arrival. The future is bright for SCSU.”

In a statement Minnesota State Chancellor Scott Olson said: