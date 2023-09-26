More law enforcement to patrol Minneapolis’ ‘The Commons’ Park

Jay Kolls KSTP
The Commons Park (KSTP)

Minneapolis City Council member Michael Rainville told the Downtown Neighborhood Association Monday night that there would be stepped-up patrols at The Commons Park because there has become, in his opinion, a “significant problem with drug use, drug distribution and other crimes.”

“It’s bad. It’s really bad. A lot of drug use. We’re seeing the Fentanyl crisis magnified at The Commons Park,” said Rainville. “It’s a very threatening environment because of the drug use. Again, we are in the middle of a drug crisis with Fentanyl.”

Rainville said Minneapolis Park Police are doing a “great job” but added there needs to be help from other law enforcement agencies.

“Short-term solution is working with Metro Transit Police, Park Police and MPD to get law and order in the park,” said Rainville. “The Park Board is doing a great job activating it during the day. But, long-term we have to activate it on a more regular basis.”

Minneapolis Park Board Commissioner Elizabeth Shaffer told the DMNA she is working closely with Rainville and the community to come up with a public safety plan for The Commons that everyone can agree on.

“Our police force is down about 30 percent. I don’t know if that’s where MPD is at right now,” said Shaffer. “I can tell you right now that The Commons is an extra area of patrol for the Park Police.”