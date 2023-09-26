More law enforcement to patrol Minneapolis’ ‘The Commons’ Park

Minneapolis City Council member Michael Rainville told the Downtown Neighborhood Association Monday night that there would be stepped-up patrols at The Commons Park because there has become, in his opinion, a “significant problem with drug use, drug distribution and other crimes.”

“It’s bad. It’s really bad. A lot of drug use. We’re seeing the Fentanyl crisis magnified at The Commons Park,” said Rainville. “It’s a very threatening environment because of the drug use. Again, we are in the middle of a drug crisis with Fentanyl.”

Rainville said Minneapolis Park Police are doing a “great job” but added there needs to be help from other law enforcement agencies.

“Short-term solution is working with Metro Transit Police, Park Police and MPD to get law and order in the park,” said Rainville. “The Park Board is doing a great job activating it during the day. But, long-term we have to activate it on a more regular basis.”

Minneapolis Park Board Commissioner Elizabeth Shaffer told the DMNA she is working closely with Rainville and the community to come up with a public safety plan for The Commons that everyone can agree on.

“Our police force is down about 30 percent. I don’t know if that’s where MPD is at right now,” said Shaffer. “I can tell you right now that The Commons is an extra area of patrol for the Park Police.”