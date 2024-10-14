More firefighters across Minnesota seeking help for mental health issues

Firefighters across Minnesota continue to seek help for post-traumatic stress in record-setting numbers.

George Esbensen, president of the Minnesota Firefighters Initiative (or MnFire), told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the number of firefighters across Minnesota who’ve sought help for post-traumatic stress and other medical issues continues to grow, with 1,400 seeking assistance in 2023 and so far through August of this year, more than 900 have asked for help.

“Certainly, the world is not getting any calmer or any less complex,” said Esbensen.

Many firefighters also serve as EMS providers and there has been an increase in violence against them as well, according to Esbensen.

“And, certainly the fire service is exposed to that, too, just increased levels of craziness, chaos I would say, out there,” said Esbensen.

At last week’s meeting of the Minneapolis City Council’s Health and Public Safety Committee, Fire Chief Bryan Tyner told the committee that his department, which is the largest in the state, has also experienced an increase in post-traumatic stress cases through the first nine months of this year.

“We’re experiencing a significant increase in mental health claims. So, we are trying to find ways to take care of our people in any way we can,” said Tyner.

Last year, MnFire reported the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program gave 177 Minnesota firefighters and their families $2.2 million in assistance for mental health issues and other medical needs.