MnDOT: Semi loses load on westbound I-494 in Mendota Heights, lanes to be closed for hours

Drivers in the south metro should expect severe delays on Tuesday if their morning drive takes them on westbound I-494.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, a semi lost its load on the Minnesota River Bridge early Tuesday.

Currently, westbound I-494 is closed at I-35E, with traffic being diverted onto I-35E. The closure of westbound lanes on I-494 is expected to last until shortly before 12 p.m.

No word on any potential injuries.

Anyone headed west on I-494 should expect severe delays. An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found below.

Check back for updates.