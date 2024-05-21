MnDOT: Semi loses load on westbound I-494 in Mendota Heights, lanes to be closed for hours

Krystal Frasier KSTP
Lanes of I-494 are blocked due to a semi losing its load on the Minnesota River Bridge on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Drivers in the south metro should expect severe delays on Tuesday if their morning drive takes them on westbound I-494.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, a semi lost its load on the Minnesota River Bridge early Tuesday.

Currently, westbound I-494 is closed at I-35E, with traffic being diverted onto I-35E. The closure of westbound lanes on I-494 is expected to last until shortly before 12 p.m.

No word on any potential injuries.

Anyone headed west on I-494 should expect severe delays. An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found below.

