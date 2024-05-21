MnDOT: Semi loses load on westbound I-494 in Mendota Heights, lanes to be closed for hours
Drivers in the south metro should expect severe delays on Tuesday if their morning drive takes them on westbound I-494.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, a semi lost its load on the Minnesota River Bridge early Tuesday.
Currently, westbound I-494 is closed at I-35E, with traffic being diverted onto I-35E. The closure of westbound lanes on I-494 is expected to last until shortly before 12 p.m.
No word on any potential injuries.
Anyone headed west on I-494 should expect severe delays. An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found below.
Check back for updates.