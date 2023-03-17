MnDOT closes southwest Minnesota highways

MnDOT reminds motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs.

No Travel Advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of whiteout conditions; and some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments are not effective, and conditions can become life-threatening for stranded travelers.

The road closures and no travel advisories are expected to remain overnight and until conditions improve on Friday.

Additional road closures or travel advisories are possible if conditions are expected to further deteriorate overnight. Motorists should monitor www.511mn.org for current road conditions.

MnDOT District 7, serving the Mankato and Windom areas, is not staffed for 24-hour coverage. Crews in southcentral and southwest Minnesota are expected to be out late tonight and will resume operations early Friday morning.

Motorists can sign up for email or text travel alerts for state highways at mndot.gov/d7 by clicking “Email and text updates” under the “Connect with us” heading.