MN Sports Hall of Fame pop up exhibit opens on Nicollet Mall

There’s a new attraction to see this holiday season on Nicollet Mall.

The Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame experience is now open inside the Dayton’s Project Building.

The exhibit recognizes individuals, teams and key moments that have contributed to our state’s sports legacy.

“I think it brings us together,” Kevin Kurtt with Meet Minneapolis said. “It’s a way for people to say we’re coming down for the shopping, we’re coming down for a show, we’re coming down for a game, let’s check this out.”

The free, pop-up exhibit runs through December 28th alongside Dayton’s Holiday Market.