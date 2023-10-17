MN Air National Guard inducts new members into the 2023 Flight of Honor

The Minnesota Air National Guard has inducted new members into their Flight of Honor.

The group recognizes past and present distinguished service members with incredible achievements or acts of heroism.

Eight new members were inducted on Tuesday including Julie Jensen’s late husband, Lieutenant Colonel Russ Jensen.

Lt. Col. Jensen was a pilot serving in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.

“He would never see that he deserves something like this for him,” Julie Jensen said. “It was all about doing what has to be done.”

The Flight of Honor was started by the Minnesota National Guard in 2021.