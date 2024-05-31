MLB adds Negro Leagues stats to record books, recognizing St. Paul native Toni Stone

Baseball history is changing forever.

This week Major League Baseball added statistics from the Negro Leagues into the record book.

It includes St. Paul native Toni Stone.

In 1953 Stone became the first woman to play professional baseball with the Indianapolis Clowns.

Now Stone will be recognized as a Major League Baseball player.

“I think it’s absolutely great,” Minnesota baseball historian Frank White said. “For Toni, what a great tribute to who she was and all of the things she had to go through. When you think about it, she’s the first woman to play in Major League Baseball.”

The move by Major League Baseball has resulted in new-look leaderboards.

Legendary leaders in some categories like Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb have now been replaced in the record books by players who were not allowed to play on the same fields as them during segregation.