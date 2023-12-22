Missing 9-year-old found, police still seeking help finding 10-year-old

UPDATE 12/23/23:

Police said that Samarion has been found safe and has been reunited with his family. Authorities are still seeking the public’s help in finding Isiah.

Minneapolis police are seeking the public’s help in finding missing 9-year-old and 10-year-old boys.

Samarion Lindell Wires, 9, and Isiah Lee Davis, 10, were last seen at a home on the 4400 block of Aldrich Avenue North at around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Samarion is 5 feet tall and weighs 75 pounds. He has brown hair with a streak of blonde in the front and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a yellow sweater with yellow pants and white shoes.

Isiah is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has a short black afro and a bald spot on the left side of his head, police said. He has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans and red, black and blue Nike shoes. Police say he likes to visit local libraries.

Isiah, courtesy of MPD

Police say the boys may be in possession of a white Toyota Highlander SUV with a license plate that reads “ETS-295.”

Anyone who sees the boys should call 911. Information can also be sent to policetips@minneapolismn.gov or left in a voicemail at 612-673-5845.

You can also share information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.