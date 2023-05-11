Minnetonka police launch campaign to crack down on dangerous driving on Highway 7

Minnetonka Police Department is launching a new campaign to crack down on dangerous driving along Highway 7.

The ‘Safe 7 Summer’ will include extra enforcement operations along a 20-mile stretch of Highway 7 from Minnetrista to St. Louis Park, with the help of multiple police agencies.

“Statistically, that portion of highway through our city is the one with the most crashes,” said Officer Matthew Palumbo, part of Minnetonka Police Department’s traffic unit.

Law enforcement will crack down on red light running, seatbelt violations, distracted driving, suspected drunk driving and speeding.

“The speed limit is about 50 to 55 depending on what area of Highway 7 you’re on and we get cars doing over 100,” Palumbo said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS rode along with Officer Palumbo Thursday as he looked for common violations while in an unmarked police vehicle.

Over the course of about an hour, he pulled over two drivers for speeding and one for violating the state’s Hands-Free Law.

Back in 2019, Minnesota made it illegal for drivers to touch their phones while part of traffic, even while stopped at a red light.

Drivers who want to call, text, listen to music or get directions must only use voice commands or single-touch activation without holding the phone.

“A lot of it too is educational, so we let people know what the law is,” Palumbo said.

Drivers face a $125 ticket (including fines) for a first violation of the Hands-Free Law and $350 for every subsequent ticket.

Across the state, 3,427 drivers were ticketed for Hands-Free violations in April, according to new data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety released Thursday.

“It’s mind-blowing that this many people still don’t get it. Distractions are deadly, plain and simple,” DPS Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson said. “You have one job behind the wheel — and that’s driving. Not eating. Not scrolling through your phone. Not putting on makeup. Pay attention to the road and get yourself and your passengers home safe.”

DPS reports that distracted driving contributes to 9% of crashes in Minnesota and led to 126 injuries and 22 deaths last year.

Palumbo said the goal of the new campaign along Highway 7 is to prevent injuries and save lives.

“We want to bring down the amount of crashes we see on Highway 7 and, overall, improve traffic safety,” Palumbo said.

The Safe 7 Summer campaign will run from Memorial Day through Labor Day.