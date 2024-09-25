Minnetonka listening for leaks in their water system

One city in the metro is saving money by actually listening to their fire hydrants.

Minnetonka is using a company to listen for leaks before they turn into major water main breaks.

Workers listen to the city’s 3,500 fire hydrants to detect leaks. The city says finding and stopping leaks saves both money and water.

“We’ll identify 12 to 15 leaks a year,” Mike Kuno with Minnetonka Public Works said. “We have a ground water system, so every gallon we can save for pulling that out of the ground is a benefit to everyone. And then from a cost perspective, that’s another gallon of water we don’t have to treat in our treatment plant.”

More cities around the state are conducting leak tests on their water systems.