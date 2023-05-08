Minnetonka clinic helps young athletes respond to mental health challenges

As youth mental health concerns continue to rise, a local clinic is focusing on students navigating challenges in sports.

Peak Performance Twin Cities in Minnetonka is working on a mindfulness training program to help students deal with stress, depression and anxiety.

Stepping on the softball field sometimes comes with pressure.

“There’s a lot of anxiety in sports, like if I did bad or something,” said Kylie Ross, a student at Minnetonka Middle School West.

Kylie and Brymlee Steinwand are teammates on the softball team.

The seventh graders said they have to navigate situations on the field they can’t control.

“Sometimes we get mad at the umpires and we have to use this class to help us through what we’re having troubles with,” said Brymlee, who also attends Minnetonka Middle School West.

Peak Performance Twin Cities is making sure young athletes reach their full potential mentally.

The mindfulness training program is full of sessions that help students navigate the stress of the game while creating awareness of actions and emotions.

The sessions also give them tools to bounce back from setbacks and failure that they can apply on and off the field.

“Kids are no different than us. They experience life experiences, too, and unfortunately, some of those are like their parents getting divorced, struggling at school or they’re getting bullied,” said Tim Jandro, Peak Performance Twin Cities owner and licensed psychologist. “I find it helpful and beneficial for them because it is so easy today to isolate with the amount of technology, social media and phones, and that’s not really healthy for our mental well-being.”

Jandro opened the clinic one year ago to plant the seed of mental wellness early. He explained learning the tools at a young age can benefit kids later in life.

“Your mental skills are just as important as your physical skills, and that combination makes you become the best version of yourself,” Jandro said.

Contact Peak Performance Twin Cities at 612-508-9060 to schedule youth individual or group mental health sessions.