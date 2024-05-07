Minnetonka City Council unanimously approves plan to build affordable townhomes

Minnetonka City Council considers affordable housing plan

The Minnetonka City Council voted unanimously to move forward with Habitat for Humanity’s plan to build affordable housing in a Monday meeting.

The council also voted “yes” to contribute city funds to help with the project.

The public comment period and discussion from council members went well into the night, with the council taking a vote just after 10:30 p.m.

The updated plan from Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity included low-density housing and a new playground common area for families in the area to enjoy.

An empty plot of land in the Minnetonka Mills neighborhood is where the organization hopes to see affordable housing.

“These are hardworking folks that are just trying to provide for their families, build equity in a home that they own and pass it down to their children,” Chris Coleman, Habitat for Humanity president and CEO, said.

The nonprofit is partnering with Mills Church to build 10 townhome units near Baker and Inverness roads.

The church is selling the land to Habitat for Humanity at a discounted purchase price.

“This is a challenge because the city of Minnetonka recognizes it needs more affordable housing in its community, particularly affordable homeownership for working families,” Coleman said. “Zoning ordinances sometimes make that difficult.”

In an April planning committee meeting, Habitat for Humanity proposed changing the property from low-density to medium-density, which would allow up to 12 units per acre.

City leaders denied the proposal at the time.

“I look forward to supporting this project to go forward. I just want it to fit into the subscribed metric,” Alex Hanson, vice chair of the Minnetonka Planning Commission, said in an April 8 meeting.

Officials explained they want to keep the neighborhood’s low-density housing because it aligns with the neighborhood’s character.

Steps away from the proposed site, blue signs scattered across neighbors’ yards are rooted in opposition.

“We recognize there’s a need for housing that’s affordable. We’re not opposed to that. We are opposed to housing that this is large and doesn’t fit in the neighborhood,” Holly Bayer, neighbor, said.

People who live nearby said decisions made now could affect the longevity of the neighborhood and cited issues like declining property values and increased traffic.

They also called the neighborhood historic and explained this affordable housing would change the area.

“Anyone that comes in, we’re going to support them and love them the way we love each other already, but what is it going to look like?” Bayer said.

In Monday night’s public comment period, some Minnetonka residents expressed full support for the proposal.

Habitat for Humanity officials said the plan is to see families moved in within the next couple of years.