Minnesota’s Dean Phillips pledges to continue campaign as New Hampshire primary starts

Polls open for New Hampshire primary

Polls opened Tuesday for the first-in-the-nation presidential primary in New Hampshire.

While most of the attention is on the Republican results, where former President Donald Trump is up against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips is also trying to challenge President Joe Biden.

Regardless of Tuesday’s results, Phillips told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that he’ll continue his campaign and head to South Carolina for the state’s Democratic primary next week.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser is in New Hampshire and chatted one-on-one with Phillips on Monday. He’ll have more reports throughout the day Tuesday.