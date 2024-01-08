Minnesota’s Attorney General to announce action on wage theft enforcement during Monday event

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is expected to announce what his office is calling one of the largest wage theft enforcement actions in state history on Monday.

The announcement follows the creation of a wage theft unit by the state legislature back in 2019. to learn more about the unit.

The unit was created to strengthen the state’s legal protection for workers and lead investigations. In addition, there’s the ensuing legal battle of wage thefts in the state and that wage theft can look like many things – whether that’s hours getting shaved off your paycheck, being forced to work off the clock or not getting paid for overtime.

“It’s hard to imagine something more deflating than struggling in this economy, getting a job, showing up and doing the work and not getting paid for it. And we’re doing something about that today and that feels good. When you do the hard work, you should get paid that amount that you’re promised,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

A 2019 law made it so depending on how much an employer stole from their employee, they could be charged with a felony and sentenced up to 20 years in prison and also fined up to $100,000 if convicted. to learn more about wage theft.

“Now we have the infrastructure in place to be able to truly hold the bad actors accountable and protect workers,” said Phillipe Cunningham, a former member of the Minneapolis City Council.

Ellison is expected to announce the major action during a virtual news conference at 10 a.m.

