Minnesota’s 2023 high school graduation rates dip slightly from 2022

The state of Minnesota has released its numbers for the 2023 high school graduation rates – and the data shows a slight drop from 2022.

The Minnesota Department of Education shows a new graduation rate of 83.3%, down 0.3% from 2022’s rate of 83.6%.

The state highlights part of that dip includes students who were incorrectly reported, or not reported as enrolled somewhere else.

Overall, the numbers show graduation rates for English language learners and some students of color were among those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduation rates fell in most racial and ethnic groups from 2022 to 2023.

The class of 2023 was in 9th grade when the pandemic closed schools, showing isolation because of the pandemic continue to affect students throughout the state.

State leaders are expected to speak around 9 a.m. on the effort to boost the numbers.

