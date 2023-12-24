Minnesotans take advantage of record-breaking high temperatures on Christmas Eve 

Sunday is breaking the record high with 54 degrees in the Twin Cities, pacing well ahead of the previous record at 46 degrees.

The warm weather is bringing some delays and cancellations, including the Minnesota Ice Festival in Eagan. Festival organizers blamed the winter celebration cancellation on the unseasonable start to winter as temperatures are not ideal for ice-making.

Meanwhile, in Delano, the Ice Palace Minnesota is at a standstill. Their website states that the opening date is to be determined depending on the weather.

Many outdoor ice rinks also haven’t been able to open. According to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation site, 45 ice rinks across the city are closed for the season.

While December didn’t go as planned, some decided to take advantage of the warm weather by taking walks at Loring Park, including a group of about 20 people wearing Santa hats.

Laura Amirales, says the group calls themselves Walking Hearts and they’re made up of Latino people who take walks every Sunday to build a sense of community as well as a healthier lifestyle.

“We live here because we like the white Christmas. We have a gentleman here from Miami that’s visiting, and he came for the snow and he’s not getting snow, so we are bummed about that but are enjoying the warm weather for sure,” said Amirales.

“The weather was really nice. I was surprised. I didn’t even have to get dressed or nothing,” said Jolene Nelson, who was seen walking her dog.